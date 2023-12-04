Frank Ragnow to undergo MRI for knee injury on Monday

The Lions have a significant injury concern on their offensive line.

Center Frank Ragnow is set to undergo an MRI on his knee after suffering an injury that caused him to exit the game in the first half of Sunday's win over the Saints.

Head coach Dan Campbell said he wouldn't know the extent of Ragnow's injury until Monday.

"I mean, at first coming off, it sounded like one thing and then after the fact it sounded like something maybe a little bit different,” Campbell said postgame, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So, one was not as good, one sounds more positive so I won’t know ‘till tomorrow.”

Ragnow missed a game earlier this season due to a calf injury. Detroit has started eight different combinations along its offensive line this year.

The No. 20 overall pick of the 2018 draft, Ragnow has started 76 games for Detroit.

Now at 9-3, the Lions will be on the road again to face the Bears next week.