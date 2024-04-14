Frank Nazar scores first career NHL goal in first NHL game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Frank Nazar made his NHL debut on Sunday against the Carolina Hurricanes at the United Center, and he made it a memorable one by scoring on his very first shot.

After nearly finding the back of the net on his third shift on the power play, Nazar made up for it on the very next shift by converting on a breakaway.

The United Center crowd went crazy, as expected. Take a look:

The future is here.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.