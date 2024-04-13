Francisco Lindor thanks Mets fans for ovation amid slow start at plate: ‘This is home’

Francisco Lindor has gotten off to a brutal start this season.

The superstar shortstop has been stuck in a career-worst 6-for-54 slump to begin the year, which has led to him hearing it from Mets “fans,” some of whom have taken things way too far on social media.

That led others including owner Steve Cohen and SNY’s Danny Abriano, to hone in on the idea of giving Lindor a standing ovation when the team returned to Citi Field on Friday night, similar to what Phillies fans did for the struggling Trea Turner last season.

And when the 30-year-old stepped to the plate against Kansas City Royals veteran right-hander Michael Wacha for the first time in the bottom of the first, that’s exactly what happened.

Lindor said while he had heard some rumblings via social media that the rousing reception was a possibility he didn’t expect it, but the warm reception from the hometown fans was certainly much appreciated.

“It felt really good,” he said. “This is home. It felt good to be able to come home and feel the love of the fans when I’m playing well or playing bad. It fills my heart for sure, so I appreciate everyone coming out and showing love not only for me but for my teammates as well.

“At the end of the day, I will always be Francisco Lindor, good or bad days, I will always play as hard as I can to help this team win day in and day out. So to everybody that came out thank you for the love for sure.”

Lindor would receive a nice hand prior to each at-bat on the night, and he certainly responded well, as he reached base twice for just the second time this season with a walk and an opposite-field single.

While that is still a small sample size, and it remains to be seen if the ovation will have a similar effect to that it had on Turner last season, it certainly was nice to see the slugger put together a strong night at the plate.

“I’m a better player when my heart is in a happy place,” he said. “Shortstop at Citi Field is my happy place, and feeling the love, it filled my heart. I’m trying to bring the energy day in and day out and lead the team and be part of the special thing that’s happening right now.”