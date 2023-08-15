'This is his franchise': Colts name rookie Anthony Richardson starting QB for 2023

In Indianapolis, the Anthony Richardson era has officially begun.

After Tuesday morning's practice, Colts head coach Shane Steichen appointed the rookie first-round quarterback as the team's starter for the 2023 season. Richardson, the No. 4 overall selection in the 2023 NFL draft, had been playing a bulk of the team's first-team snaps in practices and started Indianapolis' preseason opener Saturday against the Buffalo Bills.

"After evaluating training camp, film and all that, I made the decision that this year Anthony will be the starting quarterback for us," Steichen told reporters Tuesday in a news conference. "I like the progress he has made. I'm excited about his future and his play-making ability that he brings to this football team."

Richardson, 21, won the job over veteran Gardner Minshew, who will serve as the backup, Steichen added.

“This is his franchise," Minshew told reporters Tuesday. "There’s a reason they picked him where they did. He’s going to be special.”

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Richardson is 6-4 and 244 pounds and boasts elite athleticism; in the 40-yard dash at the NFL scouting combine in February, Richardson posted a time of 4.43 seconds. He's also blessed with a powerful arm and has made several highlight-reel throws during Colts practices thus far in training camp.

“As of right now, I think I’m ready," Richardson told reporters Tuesday. "But who am I to say if I’m ready or not?”

In the Colts' 23-19 loss Saturday, Richardson completed 7 of 12 passes for 67 yards with one interception but also flashed a glimpse of his rushing ability after he shed tacklers on a read-option carry and initiated contact with a Buffalo defensive back near the sideline.

He will make his debut Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joins Carolina Panthers No. 1 overall selection Bryce Young as the latest rookie to claim his team's starting quarterback job.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Anthony Richardson named Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback