Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw slammed for 'suicide' comment about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is in some hot water for comments he made about suicide.

Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

On the network's pregame NFL show, Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback, shared his thoughts during a discussion about whether or not the Cardinals needed to have Murray run more as part of their offense.

He said: "They’re not gonna run. They’re not gonna do it. They just can’t do it. Their mentality is throw, throw, throw, throw. I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

"I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he'd commit suicide or something." - Terry Bradshaw, really losing the plot 😬 pic.twitter.com/G0y84MeiiY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 6, 2022

Bradshaw's comment appeared to leave some of his coworkers in shock.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, that’s a little dark for this audience," Howie Long said.

Bradshaw's comment drew strong criticism on social media.

Terry Bradshaw should be suspended without pay for this egregious comment. There is no excuse for this. https://t.co/7PUDC5Qzi4 — Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) November 6, 2022

Dear Terry Bradshaw,



SUICIDE IS NOT A JOKE. — Lindsey Young (@LindseyMNSports) November 7, 2022

Someone gotta get Terry Bradshaw off of broadcasts — 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐇 𝐀 𝐋 (@rach_elizabethh) November 6, 2022

Again, @NFLonFOX, help me please understand. Is there anyone that is saying this is not ok, or does Terry Bradshaw get the “oh that’s just how he is” pass?



Again, teach me please. pic.twitter.com/RH8AMTxl0g — Gee Scott Sr. (@GeeScottSr) November 6, 2022

When will @NFLonFOX apologize for Terry Bradshaw’s harmful statement about suicide? People aren’t dying by suicide because of their football team’s playcalling changes, they’re dying by suicide in large part because we as a society are failing to identify and treat mental illness — NAMI Texas (@NAMITexas) November 7, 2022

Did Terry Bradshaw really try to use suicide as an analogy. — Briane (@TheBogzy) November 6, 2022

Should Terry Bradshaw still be doing sports broadcasts? Man he mad some awful remarks yesterday.. — Linds$$$ - #stay humble #stay hungry (@duerinll) November 7, 2022

Sorry…what, now? Get Terry Bradshaw off my TV, man. pic.twitter.com/5HL289HXD5 — Ryan Louis 🎙 🏈 🎧 (@RyanLouisIV) November 6, 2022

Bradshaw recently announced that he had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer, but said that he is now cancer-free.

He said that he waited nearly a year to reveal his diagnosis because he "didn't want pity."

People are not giving him pity for his suicide comment on Sunday.

Resources available

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate mental health assistance, a national 24-hour crisis hotline is available by calling or texting 988.

To reach the Arizona statewide crisis hotline phone 1-844-534-4673 (HOPE) or text 4HOPE (44673).

In Maricopa County, a Suicide and Crisis hotline operated by Mercy Care can be reached at 1-800-631-1314.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

