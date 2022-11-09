Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw slammed for 'suicide' comment about Cardinals QB Kyler Murray

1
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
·3 min read
Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is in some hot water for comments he made about suicide.
Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw is in some hot water for comments he made about suicide.

Fox Sports' Terry Bradshaw has come under fire for a recent comment he made on Fox NFL Sunday that included Arizona Cardinals' Kyler Murray.

On the network's pregame NFL show, Bradshaw, a former NFL quarterback, shared his thoughts during a discussion about whether or not the Cardinals needed to have Murray run more as part of their offense.

He said: "They’re not gonna run. They’re not gonna do it. They just can’t do it. Their mentality is throw, throw, throw, throw. I think if this kid ran five or six runs in a row, I think he’d commit suicide or something.”

NFL power rankings Week 10: Eagles, Vikings, Bills, Chiefs lead NFL playoff picture

Bradshaw's comment appeared to leave some of his coworkers in shock.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa, that’s a little dark for this audience," Howie Long said.

Bradshaw's comment drew strong criticism on social media.

How to watch: NFL Week 10 schedule, television information

Bradshaw recently announced that he had been diagnosed with two forms of cancer, but said that he is now cancer-free.

He said that he waited nearly a year to reveal his diagnosis because he "didn't want pity."

People are not giving him pity for his suicide comment on Sunday.

NFL Week 10 picks, predictions:

Resources available

If you or someone you know is in need of immediate mental health assistance, a national 24-hour crisis hotline is available by calling or texting 988.

To reach the Arizona statewide crisis hotline phone 1-844-534-4673 (HOPE) or text 4HOPE (44673).

In Maricopa County, a Suicide and Crisis hotline operated by Mercy Care can be reached at 1-800-631-1314.

NFL Week 10 odds:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kyler Murray 'suicide' comment has Fox's Terry Bradshaw in hot water

Recommended Stories