FOX 2’s Andy Banker reprises Rams role as Battlehawks stadium voice

ST. LOUIS – A man of many hats, FOX 2’s Andy Banker switches gears on select spring weekends, stepping into duty as the stadium voice of the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The 2024 UFL season marks Andy’s first as the Battlehawks stadium announcer, reprising a role he had with the NFL’s Rams during their last six years in St. Louis.

Nearly one decade removed from his last game with the Rams, who relocated to Los Angeles in 2016, Andy says the wait was well worth it for his newest opportunity.

“It’s fun to get to make those big calls for a touchdown, a big sack, or a turnover,” said Andy. “This allows me a little indulgence into something I’m really passionate about.”

Saturday will mark Andy’s third Battlehawks game this season at the Dome at America’s Center. He has at least two more games on schedule and possibly others, depending on where the Battlehawks stand come time for playoffs.

The side hustle has been on his radar for quite some time, but finally came to fruition this year.

“There were some past auditions for the Battlehawks in previous years,” said Andy. “I wasn’t selected. I wasn’t sure I could make all of the games.”

“But this year, I was working at FOX 2, headed to shoot an interview with photographer Dave Sharp, and my phone rang. It was someone I know from the Battlehawks, and they asked if I’d be interested. And it just went from there.”

The whole experience comes with a mix of familiarity and newness. To help his cause, Andy had a chance to bring on Dave as a spotter and reconnect with several folks behind the Dome’s gameday operations.

There’s also a learning curve that comes with the job, specifically in understanding the UFL’s pace of play and the vibes of Battlehawks fans.

“They sort of had their own traditions that I wasn’t aware of, so after Game 1, they let me know about it,” said Andy. “Like when the Battlehawks get a first down, they like to say “S…T…L…” I got so much chatter on social media and in-person with people saying, ‘We need you to lead the STL chant.'” And it’s fun. I’m doing it now.”

Andy says his passion for sports and his family drive him to make the most of his Battlehawks job. His brother, Ted Banker, played in the NFL for six years in the 1980s, most notably as an offensive lineman with the New York Jets.

Further down on the family tree, Andy’s oldest son, Cole, is a sports reporter in Lubbock, Texas. Andy remembers bringing Cole and his siblings to Rams games at a very young age. Cole shared a FOX 2 social media post during the Battlehawks’ home opener last month in a way that resonated deeply with Andy.

Goosebumps hearing my dad back on the loud speaker at the Dome. Wish I could be there @andybankertv #KaKaw https://t.co/bBLMvBQ4Ff — Cole Banker (@colebankertv) April 7, 2024

“He was down in Texas watching the game on the ABC affiliate, and he could hear my voice over TV in the background of the plays. I think he posted, “Goosebumps hearing my dad do this again.” I told him I got tears in my eyes thinking about my son posting that. It was sort of a little bond I didn’t realize was there.”

As for the Battlehawks, Andy feels it’s unlike any football experience in the world and hopes to share that excitement with tens of thousands of football fans who pack the Dome.

“I just want to make it more fun more memorable, and more exciting,” said Andy. “To add to the buzz and the thrill of going to a game, there’s a sense of community through it all. It’s not like this for the rest of the cities in the league.”

FOX 2’s Andy Banker and Dave Sharp at an April 2024 St. Louis Battlehawks game. (Photo provided by: Andy Banker)

FOX 2’s Andy Banker and a close friend during the 2014 St. Louis Rams season. (Photo provided by: Andy Banker)

He adds, “These are very talented football players. They could play in the NFL. Some of them have. Some of them will. To be part of that experience, for something that really matters in St. Louis after we got slapped by the Rams and the NFL, it’s really a good thing to be part of, and I feel pretty lucky.”

The Battlehawks bring a 4-1 record into Saturday’s matchup with the Houston Roughnecks. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. CT and FOX 2 will carry the game broadcast.

