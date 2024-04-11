Four-star WR Travis Smith sets date to visit Auburn

Auburn football is currently in the race for many of the nation’s best high school products with the hopes of increasing its recruiting ranking in a big way. Visits play a big factor in these races, so every chance that the Tigers get to show off their campus to these big recruits is crucial.

Four-star wide receiver Travis Smith is one of those players in the 2025 class that coach Hugh Freeze is after. Luckily for Auburn, the dynamic player out of Westlake High School (Ga.) has set a date to make his official visit to the Plains.

Smith is set to make an appearance on campus on June 7. His visit will be the second of four week stretch where he visits different programs in the SEC.

In addition to the Plains, he is set to visit Georgia on May 31, Alabama on June 14 and Tennessee on June 21. This visit will be critical for the Tigers so they can separate themselves from their rivals that are going after him.

The 6-foot-3, 200 pound star is ranked the No. 90 player in his recruiting class according to the On3 industry ranking, as well as the No. 11 wide receiver in the class. He is also ranked the No. 12 player in the state of Georgia.

Should he commit to Auburn, Smith would be the first wide receiver to join the class, but the 11th overall player. It would also improve the Tigers’ 2025 recruiting class ranking, which currently sits at No. 9 in the country.

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Tyler on Twitter @traley34

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire