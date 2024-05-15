Four-star linebacker receives offer from Nebraska

A four-star prospect from Texas has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Kosi Okpala is a class of 2026 linebacker from Mayde Creek High School out of Katy, Texas.

Nebraska is just the latest team to make an offer to the recruit. He currently holds scholarships from Houston, Texas A&M, Texas, Texas Tech, and USC.

Last season, Okpala finished with 66 tackles, 12 for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble. The Cornhuskers currently do not hold any commitments to the class of 2026.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire