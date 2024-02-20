Four-star edge rusher sets official visit to UNC

The month of June is shaping up to be a busy one for the UNC football program.

Typically the month is when visits start to heat up for college programs across the country and that’s the case again for North Carolina in terms of official visits. And you can add another one to the list.

On Monday, four-star edge rusher Bryce Davis took to social media to reveal that he has set his official visit to the program for June 7-9th. He’s one of a few prospects that have already set that weekend as their official visit, giving the Tar Heels the chance to impress in these recruitments.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Davis is a native of Greensboro, North Carolina and attends Grimsley High School. He has a total of 27 offers in his recruitment with programs like Alabama, Colorado, Clemson, Auburn, Michigan, Notre Dame, North Carolina, and Florida State among others pursuing him.

He ranks No. 93 nationally, No. 13 edge and No. 4 in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports recruiting rankings.

