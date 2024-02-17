Four-star DB sets official visit to UNC football

The North Carolina Tar Heels football program is still preparing for next season and while that’s months away, the future of the program is in recruiting classes.

On Friday, the Tar Heels received news that they would be receiving an official visit from four-star defensive back Onis Konanbanny. The Columbia, South Carolina native took to X (Formerly Twitter) to reveal that he will be on campus June 6th-9th for an official visit.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Konanbanny has 38 offers in his recruitment but cut his list down to 10 to include USC, Michigan, Oregon, Ohio State, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma, Miami, Penn State and North Carolina.

Konanbanny is ranked No. 262 nationally, the No. 28 defensive back and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina per the 247Sports composite rankings.

He wont be the only player on campus for a visit that weekend as it’s expected to be a busy one for the Tar Heels’ program.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire