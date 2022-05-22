Four-star Chase Bisontis has his top five with three SEC programs, two Big Ten programs making the cut

Coveted offensive lineman Chase Bisontis unveiled his top five programs on Saturday evening, the four-star offensive lineman making several surprising cuts to his final list.

And it wasn’t so much the five programs that made the cut that is the storyline, it is the fact that Ohio State, Texas and Miami didn’t crack the top five for one of the best offensive tackles in the nation. The Buckeyes, in particular, seemed like a program that was solidly set to make the top five.

A four-star offensive lineman from Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Bisontis announced a top five that includes Texas A&M, Rutgers, Georgia, LSU and Michigan State. All five programs will reportedly receive an official visit.

That Bisontis didn’t include Ohio State, especially after sounding positive about the Buckeyes over the past year, is a big surprise. The Buckeyes have the fourth-best recruiting class in the nation according to 247Sports.

Bisontis is the consensus top-player in New Jersey this year. In the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 58 recruit in the nation and the fifth-best offensive tackle.

He is a massively powerful offensive tackle who moves well and is savvy in his technique.

Thank you to all the coaches that recruited me but this is my top 5‼️ pic.twitter.com/50gEBfHpYS — Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) May 21, 2022

ESPN ranks him as the No. 52 player in the nation. He is committed to play in the Under Armour All-America Game.

In their last update, the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine had Rutgers at 28.2 percent to keep the recruit in-state.