Four-star Auburn DL commit TJ Lindsey shuts down his recruitment

With the early signing period just weeks away, schools are making last-minute pushes to try and flip prospects committed elsewhere.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn have done this better than anyone, stealing five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman from Texas A&M and are looking to do the same with five-star FSU commit KJ Bolden.

Other schools are trying to do this to Auburn but four-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey won’t be one. The Bryant, Arkansas native announced on social media Monday that he was shutting down his recruitment.

“I’m officially shutting down my recruitment, I am 100% committed Auburn family… We Coming #WDE”

Lindsey is the No. 300 overall player and No. 30 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 41 player from Florida.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire