Four-star Auburn DL commit TJ Lindsey shuts down his recruitment
With the early signing period just weeks away, schools are making last-minute pushes to try and flip prospects committed elsewhere.
Hugh Freeze and Auburn have done this better than anyone, stealing five-star wide receiver Cam Coleman from Texas A&M and are looking to do the same with five-star FSU commit KJ Bolden.
Other schools are trying to do this to Auburn but four-star defensive lineman TJ Lindsey won’t be one. The Bryant, Arkansas native announced on social media Monday that he was shutting down his recruitment.
“I’m officially shutting down my recruitment, I am 100% committed Auburn family… We Coming #WDE”
Lindsey is the No. 300 overall player and No. 30 defensive lineman in the 247Sports composite ranking. He is also the No. 41 player from Florida.
@AuburnFootball lets do itttt 🧡💙 #WDE 🦅 📸: @isaac_shelor pic.twitter.com/fGh23wA6Ho
— TJ Lindsey (@TjLindsey_) December 4, 2023
