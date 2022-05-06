Four Cup Series teams penalized in pre-qualifying inspection at Darlington

Staff Report
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Four NASCAR Cup Series teams failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday, leading to a crew member ejection and the loss of pit-stall selection for each team at Darlington Raceway.

The following teams each lost their car chief and pit selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM):

No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Kevin Harvick
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson
No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Michael McDowell
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Alex Bowman

Cup Series cars did not take to the track Friday, but the garage was open for inspection. There were no three-time failures in the inspection process, which was interrupted by late-afternoon rain showers.

Cup Series practice is scheduled Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Busch Light Pole Qualifying to follow at 11:05 a.m. ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

