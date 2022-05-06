Four Cup Series teams penalized in pre-qualifying inspection at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Four NASCAR Cup Series teams failed pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday, leading to a crew member ejection and the loss of pit-stall selection for each team at Darlington Raceway.

The following teams each lost their car chief and pit selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM):

• No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford for driver Kevin Harvick

• No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Kyle Larson

• No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford of Michael McDowell

• No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Alex Bowman

Cup Series cars did not take to the track Friday, but the garage was open for inspection. There were no three-time failures in the inspection process, which was interrupted by late-afternoon rain showers.

Cup Series practice is scheduled Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET, with Busch Light Pole Qualifying to follow at 11:05 a.m. ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).