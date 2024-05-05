Forwards Wesley and Campbell to leave Stoke

Forwards Wesley and Tyrese Campbell are to leave Stoke City following the expiry of their contracts this summer.

Brazilian Wesley joined the Potters last summer, having previously been Aston Villa's then record £22m signing when he signed for them in 2019.

Campbell scored 36 goals in 164 appearances for Stoke and was on target in their final two games of the 2023-24 season.

Defender Ciaran Clark will also leave the Potters, but they have taken up the option to extend midfielder Jordan Thompson's contract for a further 12 months.

Talks are ongoing with full-back Enda Stevens about a new deal, and goalkeeper Frank Fielding has signed a new one-year contract.

"Those departing do so knowing we are hugely grateful for their efforts during their time with the club," said sporting director Jonathan Walters.

"In Tyrese’s case, to have played over 150 matches for one team is a rare feat in the modern era, it represents a significant contribution to the history of our club."

The club say a full retained list will be released in due course.

Stoke’s three straight wins to end the season saved them from the drop and lifted them to 17th in the final Championship table.

But it was still the club’s lowest finish in 21 years - since finishing 21st in the second tier in their first season following promotion in 2003.

Since coming down from the Premier League in 2018, Stoke’s final placings in the Championship have been an almost symmetrically-perfect disappointment - 16th, 15th, 14th, 14th, 16th, 17th.