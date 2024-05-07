Former Wisconsin women’s basketball forward transfers to Ivy League school

Former Wisconsin forward Ana Guillen announced her commitment to Yale University’s basketball program on Sunday via social media.

After one season in Madison representing the Badgers, Guillen elected to enter the transfer portal in April for a change in scenery.

The Badalona, Spain native appeared in 22 contests off the bench in 2023-24. In 118 total minutes, she registered 24 points, 14 rebounds and four steals.

Guillen made her collegiate debut on Nov. 7, 2023 against Milwaukee and logged her first basket on Nov. 9 against Western Illinois. Her career-high five-point performance arrived against Michigan in January.

Prior to UW, Guillen captured the 2017, 2019 and 2022 Catalonia Championships and snagged the 2019 Spanish Championship with Femení Sant Adrià. She also competed for the Spanish National Team at the 2021 European Challenger.

She is the fifth Badger to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Former UW guard Sania Copeland recently joined Kansas’ women’s basketball program, center Tessa Towers announced her commitment to Ball State, Sacia Vanderpool signed with North Dakota State and Imbie Jones is headed to Nevada.

