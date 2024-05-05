Former Wisconsin linebacker transfers to in-state program

Former Wisconsin linebacker Ross Gengler announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Saturday.

Gengler elected to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 4, 2023 after four campaigns with the Badgers. He previously joined the program as a walk-on in the class of 2020.

After exercising his redshirt season as a freshman, the linebacker played in eight total games for Wisconsin’s special teams unit from 2021-2023. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound LB also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors from 2021-2023.

Rivals currently ranks Gengler as a two-star transfer recruit and No. 1533 overall player in the portal.

Excited to finish my graduate season at UW Lacrosse! Go Eagles! pic.twitter.com/cZrzaATKz0 — Ross Gengler (@Ross_Gengler6) May 4, 2024

At Delavan-Darien High School, Gengler netted 2019 Southern Lakes Defensive Player of the Year nods and was an honorable mention all-state selection at outside linebacker.

He registered 315 tackles, 32 tackles for loss and 12 sacks at Delavan-Darien including 112 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, six sacks and two fumble recoveries returned for touchdowns as a senior.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire