Former Wisconsin G Kobe King commits to Valparaiso, will play with two former Badgers

A mid-major squad out of the Missouri Valley Conference looks to be building their own version of Wisconsin basketball. As first reported by Paul Oren of NWI.com, former Badger guard Kobe King has committed to Valparaiso.

King last played for Wisconsin in 2019-20, during a season where he left the Badger program after 19 games. The La Crosse native averaged 10.0 points and 2.8 rebounds per game during his final season in Madison.

After leaving the Badgers, King briefly committed to Nebraska but ultimately decided to attempt to turn pro. He signed with an agent and entered the 2021 NBA G League Draft but went undrafted. To return to a college team, King had to receive a waiver from the NCAA. Once that waiver came in, the former Badger was headed to the Missouri Valley Conference.

King will join former Wisconsin PG Trevor Anderson and former Badger C Joe Hedstrom at Valparaiso next season.