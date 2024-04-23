Former USC signee Brody Kozlowski is headed to BYU

Corner Canyon’s Brody Kozlowski shoots over Lone Peak’s Luke Fotheringham in a high school boys basketball game in Highland on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Kevin Young has landed his first commitment as the new head basketball coach at BYU and it is a notable one.

According to On3 Sports’ Joe Tipton, former Corner Canyon High School standout turned USC signee Brody Kozlowski has pledged to play for the Cougars.

NEWS: 2024 four-star SF Brody Kozlowski, a former USC signee, is staying home and has committed to BYU and new head coach Kevin Young, he tells @On3Recruits. https://t.co/KMRH2ObUQ0 pic.twitter.com/hYqDcpK0kx — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 23, 2024

A four-star recruit in the 2024 class, Kozlowski — listed at 6-foot-7, 190 pounds — originally chose USC over offers from a host of schools, including but not limited to Cal, BYU, Boise State, Washington State, Stanford, Utah, San Diego State and UCLA.

After USC head coach Andy Enfield left Los Angeles to take the job at SMU, Kozlowski was granted a release from his national letter of intent, though.

A top 100 recruit nationally, per 247 Sports’ Composite rating, Kozlowski averaged 20 points per game for the Chargers this past season, along with nearly nine rebounds per game.

He only played in 12 games as senior, after a car accident and subsequent broken collar bone sidelined him for the first 15 games of the season, but was still named 6A Player of the Year after Corner Canyon went 11-1 with him and 8-7 without.

“Brody Kozlowski is an outstanding young man,” Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt told the Deseret News’ James Edward. “Brody is an example of what a student-athlete should be. He is a 4.0 student in the classroom and a leader on the court. He has been a big part of Corner Canyon basketball, playing in the last three state championship games and winning the last 25 region games in a row.”

Kozlowski picked the Cougars this time around over offers from SMU, Nevada, Stanford and California and he becomes the first significant addition to BYU’s team since Young took over.