Former USC QB J.T. Daniels will retire from football playing, will pursue coaching career

Former USC football quarterback J.T. Daniels has retired from playing football due to multiple concussions, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

“I’m definitely excited to get into coaching, that’s for sure,” Daniels told Thamel. “I loved playing. I always knew one day I’d coach. I didn’t think it would come this soon. But one day, I knew that’s what I going to be doing.”

Daniels’ career began at USC as a five-star quarterback recruit from nearby Mater Dei in Santa Ana (California). He was just the second true freshman in school history to start a season opener. After that successful debut, injuries and circumstance created a meandering career that saw him start games at Georgia, West Virginia and Rice.

Over six seasons of college football, Daniels finished with 9,390 passing yards and 66 touchdown passes.

I truly hate that Daniels’ career is over so soon after putting up good numbers at Rice. Daniels played in nine games this season with 2,443 yards passing, 22 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions.

We wish J.T. Daniels the best in his coaching career.

