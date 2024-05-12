Former USC basketball signee commits to Saint Mary’s, Randy Bennett

Four-star recruit Liam Campbell, a former USC basketball signee, has found a new home. He requested a release from his national letter of intent to the Trojans in April. This happened after Andy Enfield left to become the head coach at SMU, as reported by On3 Sports. Campbell has now signed with the Saint Mary’s Gaels and Randy Bennett. Campbell becomes as one of the top recruits in the school’s history.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard is ranked as the nation’s No. 79 overall prospect in the Class of 2024, the No. 16 shooting guard, and Idaho’s top overall recruit, according to 247Sports.

Campbell will play for Bennett, the five-time West Coast Conference Coach of the Year. Saint Mary’s is coming off a 26-8 season, a WCC regular-season championship, the WCC Tournament title, and an appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Campbell, an Idaho native, chose Saint Mary’s over Boise State, Utah, Colorado State, UCLA, Santa Clara, Utah State, Washington State, Stanford, and others.

6-foot-5 three-star Meridian (Idaho) Owyhee SG Liam Campbell, a former #USC signee, announces on Instagram his commitment to #SaintMarys: pic.twitter.com/OVKIX12Xgt — Shotgun Spratling (@ShotgunSpr) May 10, 2024

