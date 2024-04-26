Former UNC QB Drake Maye taken 3rd overall by New England Patriots

DETROIT, Mich. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) — Former UNC quarterback Drake Maye didn’t have to wait long for his name to be called in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Huntersville native and Myers Park grad was selected third overall by the New England Patriots. The two players picked ahead of him were the two previous year’s Heisman Trophy winners in Caleb Williams (Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Commanders).

In Maye’s two full seasons as the Tar Heels starter, he amassed 7,929 yards and 62 touchdowns. He’s the school’s fifth all-time leading passer.

Last fall, he led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 3,608 passing yards, throwing 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Also a threat with his legs, Maye piled up 1,209 rushing yards and 16 TDs on the ground in his career.

Maye started his high school career at Hough like his other athlete brothers, but transferred to Myers Park for his final 2 ½ years. In his junior year in 2019, the Mustangs went undefeated in the regular season before losing in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs.

He is the highest UNC player selected in the draft since quarterback Mitch Trubisky was taken second overall in 2017.

The Patriots were last in the AFC East last year, going 4-13 in the final season with legendary head coach Bill Belichick. The team hired Jarod Mayo to replace him.

There were six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks Thursday, setting an NFL Draft record.

