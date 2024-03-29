Former UNC forward Tyler Nickel back in transfer portal

Virginia Tech basketball had another disappointing season in the Atlantic Coast Conference and it’s leading to some departures for the program.

The Hokies have seen a mass exodus of players leave the program and the latest one is a former North Carolina player. After transferring to Virginia Tech this offseason, forward Tyler Nickel is back in the portal he announced on Thursday.

Nickel becomes the seventh Hokies player to enter the portal since the season has ended. And he spent just one season with the Hokies. Nickel averaged 8.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game this past season for the Hokies while shooting 40 percent from the three-point line:

BREAKING: Virginia Tech G/F Tyler Nickel plans to enter the transfer portal, per @ChrisArvin_247 The 6’7 sophomore averaged 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and shot 39.9% from three-point range this season Originally from Harrisonburg, Virginia, started his college career at North… pic.twitter.com/nZFHOdT0Mc — Kolby Crawford (@kolby_crawford) March 28, 2024

Nickel did play in 33 games with his role mainly coming off the bench for the Hokies. He did produce in that role and was a key contributor, but overall the Hokies struggled again.

After committing to North Carolina as a four-star forward, Nickel spent one season with the Tar Heels but opted to transfer. The lack of bench usage was likely the biggest reason why he left the program and opted to head back to his home state.

