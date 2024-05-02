Former UK women’s basketball freshman is sixth ex-Cat to announce transfer destination

Janaé Walker is off to New Jersey.

Rutgers women’s basketball announced via a joint social media post Thursday that the former Kentucky freshman has officially signed with the Scarlet Knights. Walker revealed her intention to transfer on March 13, two days after UK athletics director Mitch Barnhart announced the firing of former Wildcats head coach Kyra Elzy. Walker retains three years of eligibility.

The Tyrone, Georgia, native signed with the Wildcats in May 2023; Walker initially committed to Gardner-Webb, but de-committed in April of her senior year after former head coach Alex Simmons’ hiring at Memphis. After choosing UK over Southern California, Syracuse and Wisconsin, Walker averaged 0.9 points, 1.3 rebounds, 0.1 steals and 0.3 blocks in 7.6 minutes per game over the course of 28 games played, including one start during her freshman season.

During the Scarlet Knights’ 2023-24 campaign, head coach Coquese Washington’s second season at the helm, the team finished last in the Big Ten with a league record of 2-16. Rutgers finished 8-24 overall. The Scarlet Knights have lost leading scorer Kaylene Smikle (Maryland), freshman guard Jillian Huerter (Fairfield) and senior wing Erica Lafayette (UL Lafayette) to the transfer portal. Walker is Rutgers’ second portal addition, joining Boston College graduate transfer JoJo Lacey. Rutgers’ 2024 freshman class includes 5-foot-9 guard Kiyomi McMiller, the No. 27 prospect in the class of 2024, and 6-3 guard/forward Zachara Perkins.

Walker is the sixth Wildcat to announce a transfer destination since the hiring of new UK head coach Kenny Brooks, and the sixth to land at a Power Five program. Walker joins leading scorer Ajae Petty (Ohio State) in the Big Ten, while both senior forward Nyah Leveretter (Georgia) and guard Eniya Russell (Mississippi State) chose to remain in the SEC. Second-leading scorer Maddie Scherr (Texas Christian) will depart for the Big 12, and starting point guard Brooklynn Miles (Pittsburgh) will move to the ACC.

Only freshman Jordy Griggs and sophomore Amiya Jenkins have yet to name a transfer destination, leaving guards Cassidy Rowe and Saniah Tyler as the lone returners for UK’s 2024-25 campaign. They’ll be joined by a 2024 recruiting class that includes 6-2 guard Lexi Blue of Lake Highland (Florida) Prep, 6-3 forward Amelia Hassett of Eastern Florida State College, 6-foot-7 international prospect Clara Silva and 6-1 wing Tanah Becker from Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee.

Brooks has also signed a trio of transfers in All-America graduate point guard Georgia Amoore and 6-5 freshman center Clara Strack from Virginia Tech and 6-foot-4 forward Teonni Key from North Carolina.

