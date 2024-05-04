Former UK basketball star Reed Sheppard attends his first Kentucky Derby, makes his pick

Following his star season as a Kentucky basketball freshman, and before his looming future as an NBA draft lottery pick, Reed Sheppard made an appearance at the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Saturday afternoon at Churchill Downs in Louisville.

“Yeah, it’s been fun. I’m super excited to be here with my family,” Sheppard told the Herald-Leader’s Monica Kast during his Derby Red Carpet appearance. “This is our first time being here at the Derby so, I’m just super excited to see everybody and seeing all the races. I think it’s going to be really fun.”

As a first-timer on Derby Day, Sheppard was asked if there were any “bucket list” items he wanted to take care of at Churchill Downs.

“Not really. The main thing was just being here and being able to experience it,” Sheppard said. “You know, you get to watch it on TV and being from Kentucky you hear about it, but being able to be here for the first time I’m super excited.

Known for his analytic approach and situational awareness on the basketball court, Sheppard took a more casual stance regarding his Kentucky Derby prediction.

Former University of Kentucky basketball player Reed Sheppard walks the red carpet at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs. Monica Kast/mkast@herald-leader.com

“I just drew Mystik Dan out of the hat so we’re just gonna stick with that,” the former UK guard said.

Mystik Dan, trained by Lexington-based Kenny McPeek, was a 20-1 shot on the morning line for the Kentucky Derby. By Saturday morning, his odds had improved to 15-1. McPeek won the Kentucky Oaks on Friday with Thorpedo Anna.

Sheppard — who on April 18 announced he would be leaving UK after one season to turn professional — captivated both UK and national college basketball fans with his play for the Wildcats during the 2023-24 season.

He averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.5 steals — leading UK in the latter two categories — last season for a Kentucky squad that went 23-10 overall, but lost both of its postseason contests in the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament.

Sheppard was one of only two players, along with fifth-year guard Antonio Reeves, to play in all 33 games for John Calipari’s final UK team last season.

It’s Reed Sheppard’s first Derby, and his pick is Mystic Dan pic.twitter.com/ij05KWcPmh — Monica Kast (@monica_kast) May 4, 2024

Sheppard earned national freshman of the year honors from the USBWA and was named SEC freshman of the year by the league’s coaches.

The son of former UK basketball stars Jeff Sheppard and Stacey Reed Sheppard, the youngest Sheppard was a former in-state star at North Laurel High School in London and was a 2023 McDonald’s All-American.

The 6-foot-3 guard was a surprise star for last season’s Kentucky squad and is now projected to be one of the first selections in the 2024 NBA draft, which will be held June 26-27 in Brooklyn, New York. Sheppard has also been extended an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, which will be held later this month.

According to ESPN, Sheppard is the No. 7 available player in the draft. The 2024 NBA draft order will be officially determined at the NBA Draft Lottery on May 12.

Sheppard’s decision to turn professional came after Kentucky hired Mark Pope — who was college roommates with Reed’s father, Jeff, at UK — to be the Wildcats’ next head coach last month.

This UK basketball roster took a weird turn. ‘I’m very intrigued,’ says analytics expert.

Here’s who Mark Pope and the new UK basketball coaches are picking in the Kentucky Derby

The transfer portal closes now. Where UK basketball stands, and what’s next for Mark Pope.

Live updates: The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs

Live 2024 Kentucky Derby odds: Fierceness 3-1 favorite on Derby Day morning

When does the Kentucky Derby start? Find answers to your most-asked Derby questions

Headed to Churchill Downs? Six things you can’t miss on Derby Day.

Who should you bet on in the 2024 Kentucky Derby? Here’s who the experts are picking.

How 2024 Kentucky Derby horses have run on sloppy or wet tracks

Here are the long shots to bet who could beat the favorites in Kentucky Derby 2024

How to enjoy the 150th Kentucky Derby: Everything you need to know before race day

How every horse in the 2024 Kentucky Derby got its name and why it’s such a challenge

Here’s who owns every 2024 Kentucky Derby horse and how they amassed their fortunes.

Can a $2.3 million colt reward both Keeneland and a top trainer at the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

After last year’s problems, HISA and Churchill Downs take measures to avoid a repeat

After last year’s heartbreak, Mike Repole is back in same spot for Kentucky Derby 150

How will 20-horse starting gate affect 2024 Kentucky Derby horses and their post positions?

Fierceness is the favorite for 2024 Kentucky Derby. How often does the favorite win?

Which post positions in the Kentucky Derby starting gate produce the most race winners?

Trainer Larry Demeritte made it to Kentucky Derby 150. It’s a first for his home country.

‘Everyone is watching.’ Larry Collmus preps to announce the historic 150th Kentucky Derby.

At 150 years, the Kentucky Derby is older than ... almost everything. Its place in history.