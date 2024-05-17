Former Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage, MTSU graduate, dies at 65

Eddie Gossage, a Nashville native and Middle Tennessee State graduate who went on to become president of Texas Motor Speedway on the NASCAR Cup Series, died Thursday. He was 65.

After graduating from MTSU in 1982, Gossage worked in The Tennessean sports department. He then was hired by Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway general manager Gary Baker to work in public relations.

Baker sent Gossage to work for Speedway Motorsports in 1989, and from there Gossage's career soared.

Texas Motor Speedway President Eddie Gossage on Feb. 26, 2020.

"Today we have lost one of the world’s biggest race fans, a legendary promoter, and a friend to many," Speedway Motorsports president and CEO Marcus Smith said in a release. "Eddie Gossage made a big impact in the world of motorsports. On behalf of our Speedway Motorsports teammates across the country, our hearts go out to his many friends and his beloved family."

Gossage, who wrote for the student newspaper Sidelines at MTSU, spent 32 years working for Smith's father and Speedway Motorsports founder Bruton Smith. Gossage stepped down as president of Texas Motor Speedway in 2021. Bruton Smith died in 2022.

Gossage’s death came one day before the start of NASCAR's 40th All-Star Race weekend. He served as promoter of the 1992 All-Star Race when it was at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It was NASCAR's first night race at a superspeedway.

Gossage spent six years as vice president of public relations at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In 1995 he was named general manager of Texas Motor Speedway before it officially opened. He was named president at the track nine years later. He announced his retirement after 25 years in that role following the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race weekend, which took place at Texas Motor Speedway.

“Eddie Gossage was a trailblazer, promoter, and innovator at a time when attracting attention was critical as Speedway Motorsports expanded NASCAR into the Lone Star State,” Texas Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Mark Faber said. “Each day I come to work, I see the impact he had throughout our property."

Gossage also worked at Miller Brewing Company where he oversaw its racing program, which included sponsorship for NASCAR, Indy Car and the International Motor Sports Association. At the time Miller sponsored Bobby Allison's NASCAR Cup car.

Gossage was the recipient of the MTSU Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time.

