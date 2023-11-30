Former Texas A&M Football players react to the hiring of Mike Elko

Mike Elko is the hire, and former players came out of the woodwork to praise the move to the former Aggie defensive coordinator.

When it was announced that Duke’s Head Football coach would return to Bryan-College Station, multiple former players spoke with TexAgs or just dropped a note on social media to voice their approval of hiring a familiar face.

Elko is in a unique position where he still knows numerous current players and a handful of the staff, making the transition feel more like a homecoming than an introduction. When asked about returning here is what he had to say:

“There are not many times you go into a first team meeting and 50 of the guys come up to give you a big hug. It was a unique start.”

A new era in Texas A&M Football is starting, and we’ll be here to help navigate the fan base through all the changes that will no doubt be announced over the next few weeks.

Below, you can check out what a number of the Former Aggies football players thought about the hire.

Quarterback Kellen Mond:

“Extremely excited about Mike Elko coming to College Station. He has earned a lot of respect from Aggieland and the rest of the college football world. He is extremely competitive and intelligent. He also made me a better QB from our days together…” “…And most importantly, I will be looking forward to the beat down he and the Aggies give the Longhorns in his first year.”

Linebacker Buddy Johnson:

“Man. Let’s gooooo. This is the hire. Thank you Ross! Reinstatement letter has been sent to NCAA”

DL Jayden Peevy:

“Mike Elko is an outstanding hire. I thoroughly enjoyed having him as my defensive coordinator during my playing days…” “…I have full confidence that he will excel as a head coach, and I am eagerly anticipating the positive impact he will bring to the flourishing A&M football program.”

OL Erik McCoy:

“I couldn’t be more excited for the hire. In the year that we were there together, I remember how much our defense drastically improved all around and became one of the 25-35 best in the nation if I remember correctly…” “…I remember how much the defensive guys raved about him as a coach, saying that they loved him, his coaching style, and his ability to adjust. That’s all I needed to be convinced that he’s the right man for the job, right now. I fully support him in this new opportunity.”

Linebacker Otaro Alaka:

“I’m excited. You know the quality product you’ll get on the field defensively, but I’m more excited to see what his influence can do on both sides of the ball. He’s a players’ coach but doesn’t take any BS. Personally, I couldn’t be happier with this hire.”

Wide receiver Kendrick Rogers:

“I love this hire for not only the University but for the men who put on the Maroon and White. If there is anyone who can bring back the Wrecking Crew mentality, Coach Elko is the guy…” “His passion for the game and love for the players will have the team and the University heading in the right direction. Let’s get those crazy Elko halftime adjustments going”

DL DeMarvin Leal:

“Hiring Mike Elko is the best thing that could’ve happened for the university other than hiring Coach E. Mike Elko is an unbelievable coach, and he’s driven by what he’s passionate about…”

OL Ryan McCollum:

“Man, I’m fired up about it. Coach Elko is a great coach and a hell of a guy. Can’t wait to see what the future holds for Aggie football!!! Ready for those special Elko halftime adjustments.”

Tight end Jace Sternberger:

“This is a huge get for A&M. You’re not just getting a great coach but someone who truly cares about his players and the university. His impact on current players will help set the foundation for our future. I couldn’t be more excited to be an Aggie!”

