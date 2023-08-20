Former Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown leaves game with what Cowboys fear is a torn ACL

Nov 25, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) celebrate after a sack during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Former Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown's rookie year came to a screeching halt Saturday night in the Cowboys preseason game vs. Seattle where he suffered a left knee injury.

DeMarvion Overshown looked to be fine right after making this tackle but then he grabbed his left knee pic.twitter.com/DBqta2gc2e — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 20, 2023

The former Longhorn walked to the sideline but eventually left the game on a cart and did not return. Furthermore, the Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken reported that the team fears that Overshown may have torn his ACL, which would effectively put an end to his rookie season. An MRI is needed to confirm these suspicions, however.

Overshown was drafted 90th overall in the 3rd round and had been one of Dallas' training camp stars up to this point, making plays on defense and special teams. Cowboys LB Micah Parsons listed him as a potential playmaker that he had been mentoring throughout camp after the rookie picked off two passes in a single practice. He had six total tackles in the Cowboys' previous game vs. the Jaguars and three tackles before exiting on Saturday.

A former safety, the 6-3, 229-pound linebacker registered 96 tackles, four sacks and five pass breakups in his final season with UT.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Cowboys fear DeMarvion Overshown potentially injured ACL vs. Seahawks