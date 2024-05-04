Former Texas DT Byron Murphy agrees to rookie contract with Seattle Seahawks

Texas’ top draft prospect has inked his rookie deal.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. On Friday, Murphy and the Seahawks agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a fifth-year option. It’s worth a fully guaranteed $16.083 million and includes a signing bonus of $8.516 million.

Murphy signed the deal on Seattle’s first day of rookie minicamp.

“He just plays our style of football, really. And then he’s so talented. Versatility along the front, such an aggressive player, plays violently, heavy hands for a guy [of] shorter stature, flexible, pass-rush flexibility — you name it. Yeah, just really excited to have him,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.

The #Seahawks have agreed to terms with No. 16 overall pick Byron Murphy II on a four-year, $16,083,122 million fully guaranteed contract with a fifth-year option, per source. First look at Murphy in uniform for rookie minicamp today:pic.twitter.com/NHpy3QTRIo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 3, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire