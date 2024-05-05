Former Steelers, Pitt RB Qadree Ollison finds new opportunity

This article originally appeared on SteelersNOW.com.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Qadree Ollison is getting a chance with the New York Jets over the weekend.

The Steelers released running back Qadree Ollison last December, and since then, he has yet to find another opportunity in the NFL. But now, he got his chance, earning a rookie minicamp invitation with the New York Jets.

Ollison was elevated for two games earlier this season to play special teams after losing Anthony McFarland to a knee injury. Godwin Igwebuike eventually replaced Ollison on those special teams units until McFarland returned, and Igwebuike too okver as the team’s kick returner.

Ollison, a 2019 Pitt alum, has played plenty of games at Acrisure Stadium in his career, and the fifth-year pro had the chance to appear in an NFL game there this season. Ollison was in training camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Steelers out of the first cut-down period. Still, his experience and familiarity with the offense have allowed him to pick things up quickly.

Click here to read more from SteelersNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Channel 11 sits down with grieving family of woman killed in Oakland construction site accident Woman killed when large steel cylinder escapes construction site near Pitt’s Petersen Events Center Live Nation offers $25 concert tickets for select shows; See the list of performers VIDEO: Former Ligonier Valley police chief facing multiple felonies for alleged sexual assault DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts