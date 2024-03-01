Former Steelers linebacker Andy Russell dies at 82

Andy Russell, a linebacker who played for the Steelers in the 1960s and 1970s and won two Super Bowl rings, has died at the age of 82.

A 1963 16th-round draft pick, Russell earned a starting job in Pittsburgh as a rookie, then missed the next two seasons while serving in the Army. Upon his return in 1966, Russell again earned a starting job and would not relinquish it until he retired.

Russell was named to his first Pro Bowl in 1968, and would then be named to every Pro Bowl from 1970 to 1975. He was voted the Steelers' team MVP in 1971, and he's a member of the Steelers' All-Time Team and their Hall of Honor. Russell's streak of 168 consecutive games played is the fourth-longest in franchise history.

For many Steelers of the 1970s, winning was the expectation, but Russell's career went through both the franchise's highs and its lows. In his rookie year the Steelers went 7-4-3, but then Pittsburgh had eight straight losing seasons. Then the 1970s dynasty started, and the Steelers would win two Super Bowls before Russell retired.