Former Seattle Seahawks Wide Receiver And Super Bowl Champ Arrested, Was In Stolen Ram TRX

Far too often we hear about former professional athletes getting on the wrong side of the law. It’s happened again, this time with Ricardo Lockette, former wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks when they won Super Bowl XLIX in 2014. The man is apparently still in jail after being arrested without a bond.

According to WSB, Lockette was caught by police driving an allegedly stolen Ram TRX with an altered VIN. Georgia State Patrol focused on his truck as it was running surveillance at a Chipotle of all places.

Something about the tag on the truck seemed suspicious to troopers, so they followed it and conducted a traffic stop. They claim to have verified the TRX is in fact stolen. Among the clues was the fob, which they say is for a Ram Limited, not a TRX.

Even more damning is the claim the VIN tags on the driver’s doorjamb and dash are “fraudulent.” Running the original VIN, which we assume they got off the chassis or elsewhere, troopers found the truck was reported stolen from Atlanta on March 24, 2023.

But the trouble for Lockette doesn’t stop there. He reportedly had a suspended license. And troopers found a Glock 9mm on Lockette. That’s bad because he was hit with possession of a firearm during the commission of or the attempt to commit certain felonies, among other charges.

Lockette reportedly told troopers he bought the Ram TRX from a buy here, pay here dealership back in 2020 and that it was paid off. He couldn’t remember how much or how he paid for it, casting doubt on the story. Troopers found a temporary tag from early May 2023 inside the truck, so not too long after it was reported stolen last year.

So Lockette went from winning the Big Game back in 2014 to sitting in a jail cell in 2024.

Image via Stellantis