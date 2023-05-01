Former Rutgers football punter Adam Korsak set for two NFL rookie minicamps
Adam Korsak will be attending two NFL rookie minicamps this summer.
Adam Korsak will be attending two NFL rookie minicamps this summer.
Three QBs went in the top four picks, but none of them are favored to win rookie of the year.
Here's how the New York Giants fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
NFL fans can't get enough of the draft.
Here's how the Chargers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Raiders fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Green Bay Packers fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Detroit Lions fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Here's how the Jaguars fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and rookie Devon Achane would definitely be the fastest 4x100 team in the NFL.
Here's how the Colts fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
It’s not a sexy draft, but it’s one that will help fortify the back of the team. An offensive pick would have helped in Round 1, but it’s hard to complain with Christian Gonzalez.
Metchie hasn't played in a game since 2021 but the Texans think he has a chance to suit up in 2021.
The Dalton Kincaid selection knocks this grade down. That type of tight end didn’t seem like a huge need for the Bills compared to other holes on their roster.
Here's how the Dallas Cowboys fared, according to Yahoo Sports draft expert Charles McDonald.
Yahoo Sports draft expert lauds Pittsburgh and Baltimore and most of the AFC South, but has questions for several teams.
The post draw and early odds for the 149th Kentucky Derby are now live.
LIV champion Talor Gooch is now the face of a tug-of-war between LIV and the majors.
As the calendar flips to May, Fred Zinkie has an extensive list of players who offer long-term upside for fantasy managers.
The Panthers are being very careful with their quarterback of the future.
The Bruins' shocking first-round loss opens the door for a new favorite.