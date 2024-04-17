Former Razorback KJ Jefferson charged with misdemeanor for speeding incident

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Former Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson was arrested on April 17 related to an incident from nearly a year ago, in which he was accused of speeding.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Jefferson was booked at 2:34 p.m. and released 21 minutes later.

The sheriff’s office shows he was arrested for a common misdemeanor.

According to Arkansas State Police, Jefferson was cited for driving 113 mph in a 70 mph zone on May 18, 2023.

Jefferson transferred to the University of Central Florida after last year’s season.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Jefferson traveled to Arkansas on April 16 to turn himself in on April 17 to move the case forward.

FOX35 in Orlando says head coach Gus Malzahn says he has been made aware of the situation.

UCF Head Football Coach Gus Malzhan released a statement on Wednesday regarding the situation.

“I have been fully aware of this situation that took place in May 2023, prior to his arrival at UCF. Since KJ has been here, he’s been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program.”

Jefferson addressed the incident in an Instagram story on Wednesday after saying he was in Fayetteville for a court date and was ordered to do three days of community service.

“That’s why y’all see my mugshot and all of that. I don’t know why they did all that stuff for community service. But that’s what happened,” Jefferson said in the video. “It was a speeding ticket. I came back to Fayetteville only because I had court and to pay my fine and everything for speeding. And I take full accountability for my actions and what I did. You know what I’m saying. All that extra stuff about ‘KJ did this,’ and he – all these narratives y’all trying to plant, that’s not true, bro. Alright. I had a speeding ticket.”

