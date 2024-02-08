Former Raiders WR Rod Sherman dies at 79

Former Raiders receiver Rod Sherman has died, the team announced Thursday. Sherman was 79.

Sherman, a native of Pasadena, California, spent four of his seven seasons with the Raiders.

The USC star was selected by seventh overall by the Raiders in the 1966 AFL draft and by the Colts in the fourth round of the NFL draft that same year. He signed with the Raiders, who won the AFL Championship his rookie season.

He played for the Bengals in 1968 before returning to the Raiders for 1969-71 and finished his career with a season with Broncos (1972) and a season with the Rams (1973).

He finished his career with 105 receptions for 1,576 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

"The condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with the Sherman family at this time," the Raiders said in their statement.