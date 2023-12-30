Former Purdue DE Nic Scourton reportedly ‘strongly considering’ Texas A&M

Former Purdue defensive end/outside linebacker Nick Scourton entered the transfer portal earlier this week. After leading the Big 10 in sacks during the 2023 season, nearly every Power 5 program needing a defensive playmaker will battle for his commitment, including Texas A&M.

New Aggies head coach Mike Elko has his work cut out for him as the pivotal 2024 offseason rolls on while the departure of veteran pass-rusher Fadil Diggs, who will follow former interim head coach Elijah Robinson to Syracuse, has left a hole in the trenches.

According to Feldman in a recent update, Nic Scourton will visit Florida State and Louisville but is still “strongly considering” visiting Missouri, Colorado, Georgia, and Texas A&M. A native of Bryan, Texas, just 10 or so minutes away from College Station, new Aggies head coach Mike Elko has a chance to bring Scourton home for his last two collegiate seasons and become an immediate contributor in 2024.

Earning a starting spot in the trenches during his 2023 sophomore season, Scourton lit up that stat sheet with 50 tackles (33 solo tackles), 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three pass deflections on the year.

