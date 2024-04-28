Former Port Huron Northern football star Braiden McGregor signs with New York Jets

Michigan defensive lineman Braiden McGregor (DL43) talks to the media at the 2024 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

While his name wasn't called during the 2024 NFL draft, Braiden McGregor will get still a chance to prove he belongs in pro football.

The former Port Huron Northern defensive end signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent Saturday night, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

McGregor, a Port Huron native, spent the last three years on the University of Michigan football team.

As a senior in 2023, he started all 15 games for the Wolverines and received an All-Big Ten Conference honorable mention. The 6-foot-5, 257-pound pass rusher finished with 26 tackles (13 solo), 4.5 sacks, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. Two of his sacks came in the Rose Bowl victory over Alabama on Jan. 1.

McGregor is a 2020 graduate of Northern High School, where he starred on the football team from 2016-19.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

