Former Penn State OL Des Holmes announces transfer decision

The college football transfer portal activity has been jumping all over the place in recent days. Among the updates from the transfer portal recently is a decision made by former Penn State offensive lineman Des Holmes. After sitting in the transfer portal for over a month, Holmes is now officially on his way to the Pac-12.

Holmes announced his commitment to Arizona State with a message posted on his Twitter account on Wednesday evening.

“It is with my deepest gratitude that I say goodbye to Penn State and Nittany Nation,” Holmes said in his statement. “I am grateful for the experience and support I received as a Nittany Lion.”

“I am proud to officially be committed to Arizona State University, Holmes confirmed. “Go Sun Devils!”

Holmes was a redshirt senior that appeared in 10 games for Penn State in 2021, all as a backup lineman or on special teams. He was the third player to jump into the transfer portal from Penn State this offseason, prior to the bowl game. He will have one final year of eligibility to use with his new school.

The offensive line at Penn State is certainly a concern in the offseason after a challenging year blocking for the running game and seeing quarterback Sean Clifford get roughed up against some more physical defensive lines this season. The offensive line, collectively, must improve for Penn State to once again be a team capable of being in the Big Ten championship conversation. And losing depth on the offensive line is never ideal. However, Penn State does have something to look forward to with the unit with some younger options getting their feet wet at times this season.

