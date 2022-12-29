Former Penn State CB finds a landing spot out of the transfer portal

Weeks after announcing he was entering the transfer portal, former Penn State cornerback Jeffrey Davis has signed on with his new school. Davis has committed to Stony Brook, and the school officially announced his signing on Thursday afternoon.

“Let’s do this! Time to work,” Davis said in reply on his Twitter account after his signing was officially announced.

Davis will have three seasons of eligibility at his disposal with Stony Brook. The redshirt freshman appeared in just one game for Penn State in 2022. Davis was a three-star recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2021, and playing time in the defensive backfield was looking increasingly difficult to find with so many options in play for Penn State.

Penn State also just added a transfer defensive back from North Carolina with this week’s commitment from Storm Duck.

Davis announced he was entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He also announced he received an offer from Long Island University since entering the transfer portal. Stony Brook was quick to extend an offer after Davis entered the transfer portal. Albany also had an offer.

Stony Brook is coming off a 2-9 season and will be looking for its first winning season since 2018 when the 2023 season rolls around. Here’s hoping Davis will be a part of some winning moments for the Seawolves.

