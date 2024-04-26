Former Pee Dee Pride head coach named assistant coach for 2024 USA Hockey team

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Former Pee Dee Pride Head Coach Jack Capuano has been named an assistant coach for USA Hockey, according to the team’s website.

Capuano coached the Pee Dee Pride, who played at the Florence Center. The team was a part of the East Coast Hockey League. He just finished his fifth season as an associate coach for the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League.

Capuano also served as an assistant for Team USA in 2017, the website said. He also helped guide the U.S. to a bronze medal in the International Ice Hockey Federation Men’s World Championship in 2021 as head coach.

The rest of the assistant coaches include Derek Lalonde, Ty Hennes, Greg Moore, Alex Westlund and Mike King. John Hynes was previously announced as the group’s head coach.

