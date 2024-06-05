Former Patriots first-round pick WR taking TE reps with Vikings

Former New England Patriots wide receiver N’Keal Harry has reportedly been taking reps at tight end for the Minnesota Vikings, according to a report from ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Harry was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. He was a highly-touted receiver prospect coming out of Arizona State, but he was never able to put things together at the NFL level in New England.

He ended his Patriots career after three seasons, recording 57 catches for 598 yards and four touchdowns in total. The former collegiate standout spent one season with the Chicago Bears, before signing with the Minnesota Vikings last August.

Things haven’t worked out at receiver, but the Vikings could be eyeing a potential move at tight end for Harry.

An interesting personnel idea that came to light today: The Vikings still list N'Keal Harry as a WR, but he is working with the tight ends to see if he can contribute there. A former No. 1 pick of the Patriots, Harry is listed at 6-4, 225 lbs. — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) June 4, 2024

A positional switch could be just what Harry needs to advance his opportunities in the NFL. He might not have many left if things continue to fizzle out at receiver.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire