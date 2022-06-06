Former Patriots DC Romeo Crennel retires after 50 years of coaching

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • New England Patriots
    New England Patriots
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Romeo Crennel
    Romeo Crennel
    American football player and coach

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement after 50 years as a coach, with 39 of them being spent in the NFL.

The 74-year-old spent time with six NFL teams and he had various roles — ranging from special teams coach, defensive coordinator, head coach and even the front office. Crennel’s most recent role was with the Houston Texans as the senior advisor for football performance. He’s been with the Texans since 2014 in different roles and that will mark his final chapter in the NFL.

Crennel spent 1993-96 as the New England Patriots’ defensive line coach, and then he came back as the defensive coordinator from 2001-04. The Patriots had their legendary Super Bowl run during those years and Crennel walked away with three rings.

His longevity and success mark him down as one of the most accomplished figures in NFL history.

List

Even Tom Brady's haters grew to love him after this touching moment during The Match

Recommended Stories