Former Panthers WR Devin Funchess makes history by signing pro basketball contract

Devin Funchess has officially made the jump.

According to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, the former Carolina Panthers wideout has inked a one-year contract with the Caribbean Storm of the Basketball League of Colombia. Per Robinson, the signing makes Funchess the first NFL player to ever make the transition to pro basketball.

Devin Funchess tells Scoop B Radio via text message that he’s thrilled to play basketball: “Blessed by the man from above for the opportunity! I Appreciate all those involved with my journey from the Philippines to Australia to now here in Colombia! Can’t wait to get started and… https://t.co/Ehc5v8Iuec pic.twitter.com/a5J7XYrrP1 — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) April 23, 2024

Funchess, who had been pursuing a basketball career for the past few years, said the following to Robinson back in December of 2022:

“When it comes to my love and my passion, I love the game of basketball,” he stated. “As in my transition from dwindling down in the NFL, being an eight-year vet, I’m still 28 years old. I can still go through something. I know I’d have to go overseas and play, get some film. But after that, my dream growing up was to play in the NBA. That’s my main goal and that’s what I’m gonna make happen.”

Carolina selected Funchess in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He went on to amass 161 receptions for 2,223 yards and 21 touchdowns over four seasons as a Panther.

