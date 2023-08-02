Former Panthers LB Arron Mosby claimed by Packers

Another one of the Carolina Panthers’ training camp casualties is headed to the NFC North.

A day after the team’s former sixth-round pick Bravvion Roy found a new home with the Chicago Bears, departed linebacker Aaron Mosby has been claimed by the Green Bay Packers. The Panthers waived Mosby, as well as defensive lineman John Penisini, on Tuesday to make room for the additions of Deion Jones and Nick Thurman.

Mosby played his college ball at Fresno State from 2017 to 2021—picking up looks as a backer, defensive back and edge rusher. Over his five seasons, he totaled 156 tackles (26.5 for a loss), 6.0 sacks, nine forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.

He cracked into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Carolina in 2022. Mosby spent much of his rookie campaign on the team’s practice squad, appearing in three games with 33 of his 35 snaps coming on special teams coverage.

