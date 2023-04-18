Former Panthers DE Chris Smith dies at 31

As confirmed in a staff report from the Salisbury Post on Monday night, former Carolina Panthers defensive end and North Carolina native Chris Smith has died at the age of 31. The circumstances or cause around Smith’s passing have not been made public.

Smith was born in Salisbury on Feb. 11, 1992. He attended West Rowan High School in Mount Ulla, N.C., where he starred throughout the program’s state championship runs in 2008 and 2009.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever! pic.twitter.com/9oVKyM4Gs2 — West Rowan Football (@WRowan_Football) April 18, 2023

The 2009 Shrine Bowl Defensive MVP went on to play his college ball at the University of Arkansas. Over his four seasons in Fayetteville, he recorded 122 total tackles and 21.5 sacks.

In 2014, Smith was drafted as a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. His rookie campaign saw him post 3.0 sacks in seven outings.

Following stops with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns between 2017 and 2019, Smith signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on March 5, 2020. He was, however, released later that offseason on July 30.

He was most recently a member of the XFL’s Seattle Sea Dragons, having joined the team just over a month ago on March 9.

