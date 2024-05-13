Former Packers OL Lucas Patrick signs with Saints

Former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is staying in the NFC after spending two years with the Chicago Bears. According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN, Patrick is signing a one-year deal to join the New Orleans Saints.

Patrick, an undrafted free agent out of Duke, spent six seasons with the Packers after signing in 2016. He appeared in 73 games and made 54 starts during the regular season and added five more appearances and three starts in the postseason for the Packers.

Tough and smart, Patrick was the starting right guard for the Packers’ prolific 2020 offense, and he also started 11 games at center in 2021, his final year in Green Bay. He was on the field for almost 2,500 total snaps on offense while with the Packers, including over 1,800 between 2020 and 2021.

While with the Bears between 2022 and 2023, Patrick played in 23 games and made 20 starts but did not appear in the postseason. The Bears lost all four games to the Packers over the last two seasons.

Patrick, who turns 31 in July, has experience starting at all three interior offensive line spots, including center. He played all 963 snaps at center for the Bears last season.

The Packers will host the Saints at Lambeau Field during the regular season in 2024. The official schedule is set to be released on Wednesday.

Patrick, who was signed by former Packers general manager Ted Thompson, has played in 94 games with 54 starts during his NFL career.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire