Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is planning a return to the NFL in 2020

Former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy doesn’t plan to be away from the NFL for long. After taking a year off, McCarthy plans to return to the NFL in 2020, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com.

McCarthy has been prepping for the opportunity by studying game film all season. He routinely meets with a group of other coaches — which includes former New Orleans Saints coach Jim Haslett — to go over film and discuss concepts.

The 56-year-old McCarthy says he’s also studied his progression as a coach and play caller. He’s watched tape of himself going all the way back to when he was an assistant at the University of Pittsburgh.

While McCarthy’s exit from Green Bay wasn’t pretty — a rumored feud with Aaron Rodgers didn’t help — he has a track record that could excite teams. In 13 seasons as a head coach, McCarthy has a .613 winning percentage. He also has a Super Bowl ring.

McCarthy claims multiple teams were interested in hiring him last season, but he only took one interview. After meeting with the New York Jets, McCarthy says he knew he wasn’t the right person for the job.

It doesn’t seem like he’ll limit himself as much this offseason. A year away from football has made McCarthy eager to return.

And considering the way things ended in Green Bay, the opportunity for McCarthy to prove himself without Rodgers should provide plenty of motivation.

