Former Packers S Chris Banjo retiring from NFL, entering coaching with Broncos

That’s all folks! Thankful for 3️⃣3️⃣ years of life!!

Thankful for the journey

Thankful for the memories

Thankful for the teammates turned family The cats already out the bag! But on my 33rd Birthday I’m officially retiring from PLAYING in the NFL 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿#ByGodsGrace pic.twitter.com/VvtFMrQnqk — Chris Banjo (@Chris1Banjo) February 26, 2023

Safety and special teamer Chris Banjo, an undrafted free agent find of the Green Bay Packers, is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Banjo announced the decision on social media on Sunday, his 33rd birthday.

What’s next for Banjo? He’s headed to Denver to be the new special teams assistant coach on Sean Payton’s new staff. He’ll work under Ben Kotwica and Mike Westhoff, two veterans of coaching special teams.

Banjo played 131 regular season games and 10 playoff games over 10 seasons.

Packers general manager Ted Thompson signed Banjo as a rookie free agent in July of 2013. He went on to play in 37 regular season games and five playoff games with the Packers over four seasons. He was also voted as a playoff special teams captain in 2015.

Overall, Banjo played 2,474 snaps on special teams and 948 on defense during his NFL career. He tallied 143 tackles, three interceptions, eight pass breakups, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Banjo played under Payton in New Orleans from 2016-18. He spent the final four years of his career in Arizona, playing 55 games with the Cardinals.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire