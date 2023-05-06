Former Packers CB Kevin King suffered ruptured Achilles while prepping for NFL comeback

Former Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King suffered a ruptured Achilles while prepping for an NFL comeback.

In a recent video, King told the story of his decision to step away from football during the 2022 season to get mentally and physically healthy. The 28-year-old felt ready to resume his NFL career ahead of the 2023 season and had initial interest from teams when he suffered the significant injury.

King needed surgery, which was performed by Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay about a month ago. Recovery is 3-4 months in a boot and crutches before beginning rehab, likely ruling out a return to the NFL in 2023.

King, a second-round pick in 2017, played five seasons in Green Bay. He said he needed surgeries after four of his NFL seasons but was mostly healthy following the 2021 season.

A free agent without a contract, King felt it was the right time to step away to focus on himself. He attacked workouts, gained strength and weight and got certified in boxing during his season away from football.

“Needed some time to get my mind back right,” King said.

King said he loved his time in Green Bay despite the frequent injury setbacks.

“Some of the best times of my life,” King said

What’s next? Attacking the rehab.

“I’m excited for this journey,” King said. “I’m built for it.”

You can watch the entire video below (contains expletives):

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire