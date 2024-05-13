Former Ohio State special teamer receives camp invite from Steelers

The NFL draft is over and we have shifted our focus to the undrafted guys looking to continue their football careers. If you have taken a snap at Ohio State, chances are an NFL team will at least kick the tires at a rookie minicamp and that maybe the situation with Bradley Robinson.

The former long snapper and Michigan native maybe best remembered for his epic X (formerly Twitter) post announcing his return for a seventh year and quoting the movie “Tommy Boy”.

But after transferring from Michigan State, Robinson was a quality long snapper for the Buckeyes from 2017 through 2023 and has now received an opportunity to extend that career with the Pittsburgh Steelers during their rooking minicamp.

We’ll keep an eye on how this all plays out in the Steel City and other former Ohio State players trying to find their way in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire