Former Ohio State commit puts Notre Dame in his top group

As soon as Jayvan Boggs decommitted from Ohio State, the connection to Notre Dame football began.

It was confirmed on Wednesday evening, as Boggs released his top 7 schools with the Irish making the cut along with Florida, Georgia, Missouri, UCF, USC and Texas. The 6-foot and 188-pound Florida native is viewed as one of the top players in the country, ranking as the No. 193 overall prospect and 23rd receiver according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The Irish aren’t one of the few schools that Boggs has already set up official visits to, but if they are to receive one, he could eventually land in South Bend.

Notre Dame currently has 19 total commits in the 2025 class, with three other receivers commited in Jerome Bettis Jr., Elijah Burress and Shaun Terry.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire